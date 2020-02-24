Advertisements

Following Thursday’s Early Bird Ticket sale, Castle Lite has announced that it will be bringing American hip-hop star Cardi B to the country.

“Set to perform at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on 12 June 2020, Cardi B is one of the most sought-after voices in global hip-hop, with a Grammy award and a world record for the Most Simultaneous Billboard USA Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female. This year, Castle Lite is proud to have her headline the Unlocks experience as it celebrates its 10th year,” says the brand.

On Thursday, 20 February, Castle Lite ran a competition for music-lovers. It issued a few Early Bird Tickets which started at R50. The price of the tickets increased by R50 every half-hour. The longer one waited, the more expensive the tickets became. Tickets were sold out in minutes as hip-hop fans scrambled to get one.

“Castle Lite prides itself not only on being a market leader in the beer category, but also on our commitment to making a positive contribution to African hip-hop culture. We couldn’t be more excited to reveal the multi-award-winning press hit-maker Cardi B as this year’s headline act,” says Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker.

Consumers who missed out on this feast of Early Bird tickets can purchase their concert package deals at the full retail price, starting at R690, from: www.castlelite.co.za as of Friday, 21 February 2020.