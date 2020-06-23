Big business continues to donate essential medical supplies to local clinics - Destiny Connect

We’ve all seen the rising numbers of those infected with the coronavirus and the further relaxations on lockdown in the interest of re-opening the economy have made us more keen to protect ourselves from contracting the virus. Glencore remains ahead of the curve in its efforts to help the less fortunate protect themselves.

The business donated medical equipment received by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba this June at Dilokong Hospital, as part of her visit to Sekhukhune District to monitor the Community Surge Plan that was launched by the Premier, Chupu Mathabatha at Ngwaabe Clinic on 25th May. With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the province, the medical equipment donations from Glencore remain significant in the fight against COVID-19 and the MEC expressed great appreciation towards the company for its efforts.

“We are humbled by the generosity of Glencore during these trying time of the COVID-19 pandemic. As government, we welcome the assistance and we are so thankful for these donations. Together we can win this battle.” said MEC Ramathuba.

With the increasing need for organisations to support the government in their efforts to relieve the ongoing effects of COVID -19 on vulnerable communities, Glencore continues to show their support in various measures. Ranging from food parcel distributions, supply of water tanks and to supporting designated hotspot areas with free WiFi to access to the internet for their educational needs. Glencore extended support to local clinics in the Limpopo Province with much needed medical supplies in support of extended healthcare measures in local communities.

“The fight against the COVID-19 pandemic requires unparalleled patriotism and collaboration in South Africa. Communities have hosted our mining operations for many years that is why we embraced this shared responsibility to act decisively against the spread of the pandemic. We live by our business philosophy that we progress together by ensuring that the health and wellness of our doorstep communities is well taken care of.” said Conroy van der Westhuizen, General Manager CSR at Glencore Ferroalloys.

While these vulnerable communities continue to need all the help they can get to ensure that their medical and as well as nutritional needs are taken care of, we have identified the key challenges in these communities which are; overcrowding, lack of PPE and the lack of social distancing in the waiting areas. Glencore has extended their assistance to Boshkloof Clinic whoprovides services to the Phasha Village and six sections of Mampuru Village; Ngwaabe Clinic which provides services for eight villages in the Ngwaabe area; Eerstegeluk Clinic which provides services for Mahlakwena, Tukakgomo, Mapodile, Dithamaga and Ga-Phasha; Maseven Clinic which provides services for the Kutullo Village and Nokaneng as well as the ThabaCheuw Municipality where we donated hand and surface sanitizers and disinfectants.

The mining giant, has shown continued support to communities surrounding their operations and beyond. Glencore has supplied four clinics in the Limpopo Province with hand sanitizers, disinfectants and chairs to ensure comfortable social distancing. When the precautionary measures were announced in the first stage of lockdown it became quite clear that the members of these communities needed all the support available to ensure that they complied with the required sanitation and social distancing guidelines.