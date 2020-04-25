In times of crisis, it’s easy to become desensitised to a continuing flood of bad news. It’s the brain’s way of protecting us from trauma and enabling us to operate practically, rather than emotionally. Yet it’s crucial that we reawaken our sense of empathy to those battling for survival at this time due to lack of basic necessities such as food, water, clothing and shelter.

Despite government’s best efforts to support the less fortunate, many thousands of individuals have fallen between the cracks.

“Add Hope [via KFC] has been working tirelessly to distribute emergency, non-perishable food parcels across every province, delivering over one million meals to some of the country’s most vulnerable people, thanks to scores of donations,” says the initiative.

KFC’s aiming to help lift the hearts (and open the wallets) of South Africans by bringing together some of the country’s biggest artists for a free online Add Hope Live concert at 4pm this Sunday, 26 April, with the proceeds benefiting those most in need.

“The line-up will include the likes of hip-hop powerhouse Cassper Nyovest, pop sensation Sho Madjozi, DJ Fresh, PH and newcomer Durban Gogo. They’ll be performing from their living rooms, all marshalled by MC Donovan Goliath,” says KFC.

If you’d like to spread good cheer and desperately needed support, book a seat in your lounge and enjoy the music. For full details, visit: www.facebook.com/KFCSA