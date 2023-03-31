Samsung Galaxy Series - Enabling Experiences That Open Boundaries - Destiny Connect

The mobile technology world continues to evolve and the possibilities of what one can achieve with something as handy as a smartphone are now seemingly endless. People can now earn a living and in some cases even gain fame and fortune, all from the palm of their hands.

There is a variety of opportunities and businesses that people run through their smartphones and as the phones get better, so do those possibilities. From the connectivity to the functional features that the latest smartphones have like powerful cameras, a lot can be done and users have been capitalising on these advancements.

With the advent of social media in the early 2000s, it would’ve been hard to believe that only a few years later, people would not only be using it to make a living, but they would be using only their mobile phones to do it all.

Huge Strides

Samsung released their first camera phone in 2000, the SCH-V200, and since then, they have made huge strides in their technology and improved their cameras to be where they are today.

“At the core of everything we do at Samsung is our strategic aim of using technology to make life easier. The products and services we develop are driven by our customer-centric values and with the sole purpose of enhancing everyday life for everyone who uses them, including but not limited to using our mobile phones to make a living. The Galaxy series has not only revolutionised the smartphone but has consistently remained amongst the top-rated performers. The series transformed how people work, play, get healthy and stay entertained and we are not about to reduce the momentum,” said Justin Hume, Samsung South Africa’s Vice President of Mobile Experiences.

At the recent global launch of the latest Galaxy S series at Unpacked on 1 February 2023, as widely anticipated, great smartphone innovation was on full display. With all new devices unveiled at every Unpacked event, Samsung has consistently ensured improvements on previous models, and this year was no different.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra

The first ever Galaxy S device featured a VGA-class front camera, capable of the bare minimum like making video calls, as well as a 5-megapixel (MP) rear camera that could record HD videos. Looking at the latest Samsung flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its 200MP camera, there is a long list of things that one can do with it.

From film producers, social media influencers, podcasters, storytellers, professional gamers, bloggers/vloggers, and people who offer online tutoring or other forms of training, the latest phone camera has got more than enough capacity to allow them creative control to produce their most epic work. One could argue that this phone has shattered boundaries.

