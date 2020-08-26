The test of true success is in how it is shared - Destiny Connect

The journey to success is paved with many obstacles, more so for women. Momentum recognises that there are a number of psychological and socio-economic barriers that could possibly limit the natural and boundless potential of women. However, even with the plethora of obstacles, this journey is one that most women not only start, but often complete victoriously.

At Momentum, we recognise that successful people know that no one is as strong as everyone – speaking firmly to our understanding of the importance of a solid support structure for women in accelerating the trajectory of their journeys.

As women band together with pride and solidarity in how they act, speak or achieve their success, they create a new momentum for women who will make important moves so that the next generation can make waves.

Every time a woman owns and shares her success by being powerful, confident and bold in her pursuit of her ambitions, she creates a space for other women to do the same.

Even if the world tells a woman that she’s “too strong”, “too independent”, or “too passionate” for pursuing her ambitions with no shame – Momentum encourages her to boldly respond: “too bad.” Every woman’s journey is unique and no one has a say in what a woman is or isn’t, what she can or can’t achieve and what she can or can’t say – except for her.

Every woman who actively shares her experience leaves a mark that will go on to create a formidable momentum which generates an unstoppable force.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, let’s lift every woman up in praise so that she can unreservedly say that #SheOwnsHerSuccess.