Overcome Imposter Syndrome - Destiny Connect

Imposter syndrome will have you believing you are unqualified, unworthy, and undeserving of pursuing your dreams. Here is how you can change that narrative.

We all have dreams and aspirations. However, realising them is sometimes stopped by feeling we are not deserving of what we desire. Oxford Languages describes imposter syndrome as “the persistent inability to believe that one’s success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one’s own efforts of skills.”

If you don’t want to let your dreams die before you even try, here is advice from life coaches.

Find out what is holding you back

Unpacking and finding out what’s holding you back from seeing yourself in the best way is the first

step to take. Generally a lack of confidence comes from how you see yourself. Siphokazi Mbili, Life

and Executive Coach says the secret is not focusing on what you think about yourself right now as

that gets you back to the negativity.” When you ask yourself what’s stopping you from seeing

yourself in the best way, it takes you to a point of seeing that you are great,” she says.

Don’t be modest about your strengths

You don’t have to be the most beautiful person in the whole world to feel valuable, often it is

the little things that make you unique.

“It can be something as simple as being a loving person. Some people don’t see that in themselves as

being a great thing, but there are a lot of great things that come from a person that has a character

of love, Mbili explains.

Believe in yourself and practice your affirmations

According to Life Coach Thuthukile Rakharebe what we say to ourselves has a great impact on what

we believe to be true about who we are. However, it is not enough to tell yourself certain things, it’s

vital to practice those beliefs in real life. Even if you feel slightly uncomfortable at first.

“It’s about how you make something part of your practice instead of just standing in front of a mirror

and singing it back to yourself,” she explains. It important to make sure that you are intentional and

deliberate about the actions you take that are aligned to the affirmations you are saying to yourself.