Experience The Future of Food - Destiny Connect

The next installment of Nederburg’s popular Taste, Learn & Discover Dinner Series at its The Manor restaurant in Paarl, will showcase the culinary mastery of one of South Africa’s rising stars; Mmabatho Molefe of Emazulwini at Maker’s Landing (V&A Waterfront).

If you don’t know her yet, she’s the second South African ever to make it onto the World’s 50 Best 50 Next list of people 35 or younger. She was hailed as a pioneer in shaping the future of worldwide gastronomy. Nederburg partnered with her late last year in a foodie roadshow video series called I’ll Bring the Wine. Her inventive re-imagining of Zulu favourites has been wowing South Africans all over.

Accompanying her will be Andrew Nel, who heads up Frankie Fenner Meat Merchants in Cape Town.

Together they’ll be creating a memorable five-course meal on the nights of 28 and 29 October, starting at 18:30 for 19:00.

Says The Manor’s Jerry Kennedy: “We’re excited to showcase some super-exciting dishes by Mmabatho and Andrew, who are seriously defining contemporary local cuisine.

“They have been given carte blanche to reflect their personal style of classic, contemporary, familiar, and exciting new flavours. This gives us a chance to highlight the versatility, food-friendliness, and deliciousness of our wines.

“Everyone wants to treat themselves occasionally even in these tough times, so we’ve kept pricing at very favourable, realistic levels.”

Every dish will be served with a glass of Nederburg. The all-inclusive price for the food and wine combo will set you back just R550 a head each time. Yes, you read that right!

Mmabatho and Andrew will be delighting diners with dishes that encapsulate their most precious food memories and experiences, including home-made mealie bread with onion and Amasi butter to start; followed by beef tartare with charred spring onion aioli, herb oil and sourdough crisps.

Then you can look forward to tripe with bread sauce, spinach salad, chicken bone broth; beef belly steaks with herbed Chimichurri, Amazi lamb rump, creamy sorghum, charred braised cabbage and salad greens; and finally, as a sweet ending, Dom Pedro-inspired dessert.

To book for the dinners, go to https://account.dineplan.com/widgetframe/70z2dTZc. Just 30 diners can be accommodated on each occasion so don’t delay.