“The Castle Lite brand has taken a bold and unprecedented move in a bid to do things differently this year and truly unlock extra-cold refreshment for hip-hop-lovers,” says the brand.

It will issue a few Bird Tickets this week which will start at R50. The price of the tickets is set to increase by R50 every half-hour. The longer you wait, the more expensive the tickets get.

Sound like a good idea? There’s a catch.

“Devoted fans of the Castle Lite Unlocks movement will have to purchase these Early Bird tickets prior to finding out who this year’s headline act is. This dynamic pricing model gives our consumers the ultimate opportunity to experience Unlocks for a fraction of the regular cost, while relying on the concert’s reputation for bringing the biggest stars in the world to SA,” says Castle Lite.

The headline act will be announced after the Early Bird ticket sales.

“All we can reveal at this point is that the flamboyant, multi-award-winning and record-breaking artist, who has a global fan base and reach, will not only bring their unique flair to Mzansi, but will also mark a big shift in the way Castle Lite has done things before,” adds the brand.

Ticket sales will begin on 20 February from 3-7.30pm. Those who don’t manage to get tickets during this round will have to get them later when they go on sale again.

“Castle Lite Unlocks is now in its 10th year and has seen a decade of extraordinary musical talent, a celebration of a culture which has captivated the world and also brought African hip-hop to the fore. It’s time to step things up and take Unlocks to new heights, while paying homage to the culture of the genre in Africa,” says Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker.

