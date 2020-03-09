In the space of almost 30 years, NUXE, a pioneering French brand in natural cosmetology founded by Aliza Jabès, has established itself as a benchmark in a sector that it has largely helped to invent: pharma-cosmetics.

NUXE has managed to combine pleasure of use with the reassurance of a pharmaceutical network in exceptional products incorporating sensory appeal, the strength of nature and the efficacy of science (45 patents – FR). NUXE has constructed a range of universal products, several of which have now achieved iconic status – Huile Prodigieuse®, Crème Fraîche® de beauté, Rêve de Miel®, Nuxellence®.

With “Instinctive Beauty”, NUXE is seeking to inject life into its vision of an instinctive and unique beauty that puts each woman back in touch with her deep nature.

Nuxe puts research and excellence above all. We believe in awakening the senses whilst harnessing the full force of nature and the power of science. A subtle blend resulting in products that are an absolute joy to use. A sensory pleasure that draws on the gifts of Nature. Nuxe ventures deep into the heart of nature to extract plants that are rarely used in skincare, harvesting the most precious molecules for use in innovative formulas.

All Nuxe products are made in France at the fully renovated Nuxe factory. This means the company is an integral part of Cosmetic Valley which is home to some of the biggest names in French cosmetics.

All women are incredible. This is why NUXE Laboratory has become the leader in major beauty segments in pharmacies. N#1* for anti-aging skincare, N#1** for body skincare, N#1*** oil in France with its famous dry oil Huile Prodigieuse®. NUXE dry oil visibly enhances body, face and hair.

For a spectacular beauty regime, the range of NUXE skincare means that you can choose the hydrating face cream, anti-aging cream and hydrating body cream best suited to your age and skin type. All of our face creams and anti-aging creams are made up of a unique selection of active ingredients extracted from plants. Each NUXE cream is a real joy to use, thanks to the sumptuous textures and enchanting aromas.

Nuxe draws on the power of a prodigious Nature that reveals each woman’s unique beauty. Nuxe is committed to respecting ethical policies that protect the beauty of Nature and of women.

Nuxe is committed to making all customers look and feel beautiful, and skilfully formulates its products to high standards. We do not use parabens, mineral oils, substances of animal origin(4) or plastic micro-beads(5) and we guarantee all our products are of high quality, made in France, not tested on animals and comply with the regulations in force.

Available at select Woolworths, Truworths and Foschini stores.

Facebook: Nuxe ZA

Instagram: @nuxe_sa

Best Sellers Gift Set

For the NUXE obsessed – or newly converted – we’ve created the most iconic gift box with a selection of our best-sellers!