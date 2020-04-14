It might be too early to tell whether the hard lockdown implemented by President Ramaphosa has made a dent in the fight against COVID-19, but the signs are promising.

READ MORE: Mining funding in a new economic reality – post Covid-19

SA’s on day 19 of the 35-day lockdown and many people are wondering whether it’s had a significant effect on slowing down the spread of the Coronavirus. On Monday, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize presented the preliminary results in a presentation which was put together by Prof Salim Abdool Karim, Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) Chairman for COVID-19. “It offers data reflecting SA’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and projections for the future,” the Health Department said.

SA was one of the countries that implemented a swift response to the deadly virus sweeping the globe. One of the most encouraging findings was that we’re not following the expected growth path of the virus. Instead, new cases seem to be declining into a plateau, rather than rising to a peak.

Below is a summary of the presentation:

Source: SA Coronavirus