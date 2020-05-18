 18 Northern Cape residents arrested after going on 'rampage', demanding liquor and cigarettes - Destiny Connect
Mon, 4 May 2020
COVID-19

18 Northern Cape residents arrested after going on ‘rampage’, demanding liquor and cigarettes

Police Ministry and SAPS management visit operations on Day Two of National Lockdown
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - Saturday 28 March 2020: Mr Bheki Cele, South African Minister of Police addressed members of the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force at a parade at 35 Squadron near Cape Town International Airport after the South African government declared a 21 day COVID-19 lockdown as part of the State of National Disaster declaration by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Health Ministry has asked residents to observe the regulations, practise hygiene, stay at home and practise social distancing. Photo by Roger Sedres

Eighteen people have been arrested after a group of Fraserburg residents “went on the rampage” on Saturday, demanding to be sold cigarettes and liquor, looting local stores, damaging a police vehicle and injuring an officer, Northern Cape police say

“It is reported yesterday, between 16:00 and 18:00, residents went on the rampage demanding to be sold liquor and cigarettes,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Things turned violent, according to Ramatseba, when police tried to disperse the crowd.

READ MORE: 12 cops arrested during weekend, including 5 who drank at Free State tavern

“Police were pelted with stones while attempting to disperse the crowd. A police member’s hand was broken and police bakkie’s windows damaged. The rampaging crowd looted a tuck shop,” Ramatseba adds.

Groceries worth R100 000 were stolen during the looting.

Police officers arrested 18 people – aged between 25 and 61 – in connection with cases of malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft, and contravention of the Disaster Management Act regulations.

Police were still investigating the incident, Ramatseba said.

News24

