- Destiny Connect

To close off Africa Month celebrations, Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in association with Constitution Hill, are proud to present the Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert featuring South Africa’s songstress supreme Thandiswa Mazwai on the 30th of May 2020.

The performance by Thandiswa Mazwai, and other legendary African artists, will be streamed at 8pm at the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Everyone can watch for free on https://www.skyroomlive.com/playyourpartafrica.html

The commemoration of Africa Day, this year, comes at a time when the world finds itself at the centre of a deadly pandemic that has made it essential for nations to stand together in the fight to curb the spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19). Through the Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert, Brand South Africa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will, through artistic activism, pay tribute to Africans united in their plight against COVID-19 and celebrate Africa’s strength in adversity. This event’s significance is also augmented by the South Africa ‘s assumption of the African Union Chairmanship. It is also indicative of the step the nation is taking to unify the continent against the challenges it faces.

” We are in an era that requires unprecedented levels of unity and coordinated action. This initiative provides us with the opportunity to come together, in our uniqueness, against an invisible enemy that knows no borders or nationality,” Says Brand South Africa Board Chairperson Thandi Tobias-Pokolo of the Play Your Part Africa live stream concert.

“The work of Brand South Africa is centered on building pride, patriotism and active citizenship and hopes for the actualization of social cohesion. Our collaboration with platforms such as the Bassline produced Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert, gives us the platform to promote social integration and intra-Africa collaboration,” added Ms. Tobias-Pokolo.

Highlighting the relevance of the department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s participation in this initiative, the Director-General of Department of Sport, Arts and Culture – Mr. Vusimuzi Mkhize said: “As a department, our involvement in this initiative is intended to amplify the mandate of Africa Month which promotes Pan Africanism and African Cultural Renaissance. Africa Month is regarded as a platform which advances the work of the AU institution and its programs towards the attainment of its vision – namely an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.”

“Key for us as a department is that we continue to create and identify opportunities which can provide relief to the sector during this COVID-19 pandemic by promoting the work of our sector; its artists whilst advocating for the tangible growth of a socially cohesive society”, Mr. Mkhize affirmed.

Bassline Live, who have been behind many notable gigs and festivals for the past 25 years, will be producing the free streamed concert. Says Brad Holmes of Bassline Live:” With the Covid 19 restrictions in place, Bassline Live’s annual festival celebrating Africa Day, which, is traditionally held at the Constitution Hill in May, has been postponed till further notice. Bearing this in mind, we are very amped up and proud to be producing this live streamed concert for Brand SA and contributing to Play Your Part Africa by bringing our very own Superstar songstress Thandiswa Mazwai into people’s homes via their screens to celebrate, commemorate and enjoy what it is to be African, and at the same time staying safe.”

The Women’s Jail at Joburg’s Constitution Hill is a significant place for Thandiswa to be making her live streaming debut in the age of Covid 19. “So many historic events have happened at the Con Hill, this is undoubtedly also one of them, as the world is changed by Corona, I feel honoured to be able to share positive vibrations throughout the mama land and the world.”

The legendary singer continues “Corona has had devastating effects of people’s lives around the world. I am afraid to leave home and do something so social, but we still require the same bravery today as we did before Corona. History is made by the brave, so as I prepare for this with my band I’m going to wear my mask, keep safe distances, avoid communal surfaces and wash my hands with soap. What a crazy way of being. When President Ramaphosa said kissing and hugging were a thing of the past I shed a tear. The healing power of music is needed now more than ever.”

Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson says “Constitution Hill is proud to be part of the Play Your Part movement. The site is a living symbol of the past hardships our nation has overcome in its fight against oppression and injustice. In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic let us be reminded of our struggle heritage and draw on our ability to overcome even the direst of crises. The Women’s Jail once incarcerated icons and heroines of our Liberation Struggle – Winnie Mandela; Albertina Sisulu; Fatima Meer and Barbara Hogan. Their leadership in the fight for women’s rights; equality and freedom were crucial in laying the foundation for our democracy and will continue to inspire women to rise for generations to come. There is no better synergy for this project than having Thandiswa Mazwai, a strong female activist of our times perform here. May the spirit of the phenomenal women who came before her, be an inspiration. Together we can build a better Africa and a better world through social transformation, nation building and social cohesion. This initiative in an enabler of work we are all committed to doing towards transcending borders in Africa – our great continent where the umbilical cord of humanity lays buried.”

Websites: www.playyourpart.co.za, www.brandsouthafrica.com, www.skroomlive.com

Twitter: @Brand_SA and @PlayYourPartSA