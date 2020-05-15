Durban July to go ahead, but behind closed doors - Destiny Connect

Horse racing fans can take heart that the 2020 Vodacom Durban July will take place this year, but as a broadcast-only event behind closed doors.

Vodacom and Gold Circle have confirmed a joint commitment to run Africa’s greatest horseracing event, but under the strictest adherence to all government health protocols surrounding Covid-19.

“Gold Circle, together with the ongoing support of the company’s sponsors Vodacom, is fully committed to running the 2020 Durban July. Sadly, given the reality of the present circumstances, the race meeting will be staged behind closed doors and without spectators,” said Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac.

“The Durban July has enjoyed an uninterrupted history since first being run in 1897 – not even two world wars prevented the race from being run – and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that 2020 is not the exception,” Nairac added.

The proposed date for the race at Greyville Racecourse is Saturday, 25 July , but the fluid nature of the current pandemic means this could change as circumstances so dictate.

More information can be found at www.vodacomdurbanjuly.co.za

Sport24