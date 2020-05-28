Staying mentally strong during times of intense stress - Destiny Connect

It seems the bad news never ends. Every day we’re inundated with news of people losing their lives, their jobs, their loved ones and their hope.

All this anxiety can take its toll on the body and lead to a myriad of health problems. If excessive stress is experienced for a prolonged period, it can have catastrophic implications.

“Some people are more prone to certain diseases and chronic stress can give these conditions the green light. Stress has been linked to illnesses that include cancer, lung disease, fatal accidents, suicide and cirrhosis of the liver,” notes Health Line.

We also need our minds to be working optimally at this time, as many of us are juggling working from home, taking care of children and ensuring everyone’s safe.

Clere For Men Brand Manager Themba Ndlovu offers the following tips for keeping your sanity intact during these crazy times:

Self-care. Putting yourself last is a disservice that will only work against you. Eat healthily, drink enough water, rest and look after your body, inside and out. While many men may find the idea of a “pamper” session distasteful, with winter on our doorstep, looking after your skin is as important as maintaining a balanced diet. Clere For Men Legend caters for dry to very dry skin and has been formulated to help hydrate, soothe and rejuvenate skin for up to 48 hours.

Revisit your hobby. We all have at least one hobby or passion that’s been put on the back burner due to time and work constraints. Well, there’s no time like the present to pick up where you left off with your almost-finished DIY project, a new coat of paint on your bike or car, or playing a musical instrument. Spending time on something you love will take your mind off some of the stress around you and give you a renewed sense of well-being.

Take an online course. Use this time to learn a new skill that may help enhance your career. Are you looking into digital marketing? Want to hone your Excel skills? Fancy learning a new language? Or perhaps you’d like to try your hand at coding? There are plenty of online courses, certificates and even degrees you can do from the comfort of your own home. Investing time in refining skills will give you a deep sense of accomplishment which will boost your confidence enormously.

READ MORE: Lockdown-proof your relationship

Physical fitness. As of 1 June, you’ll be able to run, cycle, walk or take part in other forms of physical activity throughout the day. While gyms won’t be open yet and team sports are still banned, there are a number of exercise videos you can find online that will show you how to utilise your space at home and items around the house you can use instead of weights and other gym equipment.