COVID-19 aside, business is still stable for Daytona one year in - Destiny Connect

Daytona, South Africa’s premium luxury and super car supplier and sole importer of Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, McLaren and Pagani, has become a household name in the World of Super Luxury Sports cars and all things luxury. Even through these trying times, Daytona remains focused on innovating for its customers.

March 2020 marked the one-year anniversary of the opening of Daytona’s new home in Melrose Arch. Whilst the COVID-19 lockdown stifled plans for the traditional fanfare and “Daytona style” party to celebrate this auspicious occasion; it remains a milestone for the brand.

The showroom was borne from the idea that luxury brands such as Aston Martin, McLaren, Pagani and Rolls-Royce deserved a space that portrayed this ultimate luxury and afforded clients the highest level of comfort and service in an inviting environment. State-of-the-art sound systems and video walls, The Melrose Gallery quarterly art exhibition and private customer lounges cement the lifestyle appeal of the space. Equipped with a restaurant and coffee bar operated by NAKED (famous for their 100% Arabia coffee bean blends), meeting rooms and high-tech technology; the showroom is a space that was designed around its visitors – a space that could be utilised for business meetings, lunch dates and coffee stops. A space that brings luxury together in one unique environment.

Aston Martin showroom

The showroom is equipped with a 4 000 m2 advanced workshop and parts facility operated by highly qualified internationally trained artisans. Furthermore, car detailing is offered on-site by Big Foot Car Detailers. Affording customers a one-stop environment where vehicles can be booked in for various techniques including paint correction (removal of paint defects and scratches), Swissvax paint protection detail, dry ice blasting / cleaning, Colourlock leather repair & leather restoration, custom vinyl and vehicle colour change wraps, vehicle interior detailing, Gyeon Quartz paint protective coatings and paint protection film applications and of course the newest addition – vehicle disinfection and sanitisation.

Daytona first opened its doors in 2005 in Sandton and has built a solid reputation for housing some of the world’s most luxurious and sought-after brands under one roof. Remaining number one in a highly competitive industry and market involves more than just the product mix, which is why Daytona lays extreme importance on customer service by delivering consistent personalised service to every client or prospect that interacts with them. The team at Daytona are highly qualified and attend training throughout the year at the various manufacturers to ensure they remain highly qualified, dedicated and committed. “I am extremely passionate about investing in our people” explains Daytona CEO Justin Divaris, “because without the right team, a business like ours is not sustainable.”

Furthermore, strong focus is placed on stock availability as well as availability of parts to ensure that customers are never unnecessarily inconvenienced. “Our customers become part of the family and we treat them with the respect and devotion they deserve.” explains Divaris. “Of utmost importance are our marketing initiatives, and over the year’s we have secured a well-deserved reputation for hosting the best events in the industry and the world of luxury. From large scale launches, to intimate dinners at exclusive venues or trips on The Blue Train or weekends away, unless it is unique, diverse, extraordinary and executed with perfection, we do not put our name to it.”

As with all businesses, COVID-19 has changed the landscape and forced Daytona to change the way they operate. “We are fortunate to have built up a strong client base with whom we have extremely good relationships, enabling us to take our personalised service to the next level and to enjoy one-on-one contact to understand their needs and requirements during this strange time” admits Divaris.

We worked tirelessly during lockdown level-5 to elevate our already strong digital presence by enhancing the experience on all our platforms and have equipped our sales teams with the tools required to offer virtual tours of our vehicles to our clients. We have enhanced our digital communication platforms to bring our showroom to our clients effortlessly, because they would expect nothing less from us.” concludes Divaris.