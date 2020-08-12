Taking your #AvonHerstory journey to the next level - Destiny Connect

Tried the Avon Herstory and loved it? Now it’s time to share your written or recorded story with millions of South African women #Herstory

The Herstory fragrance commends the long lineage of women who have helped shape the present. It celebrates the experience of being a woman, opening the conversation for women to share their own authentic story of the past and present, whilst coming together to write the stories of the future.

Sharing your story gives you the power to own it. If we as women do not share what we have overcome then the world would forever be filling the gaps and creating stories about what they think women want or what women are. Just like our memories, stories are also a construct, they depend on the storyteller! Inspire Us, allow us to draw inspiration from you!

As a guideline, Avon is encouraging participants to document the video stories in line with the properties that symbolises each of the key ingredient of Herstory. These are:

Pink pepper represents Passion : Potential story tellers should document a story about having reached their dreams at the time when they thought they are unattainable. In the top notes the Bourbon Pepper represents the women energy and stamina to fight for their dreams.

: Potential story tellers should document a story about having reached their dreams at the time when they thought they are unattainable. In the top notes the Bourbon Pepper represents the women energy and stamina to fight for their dreams. Courage represents Iris: Tell us about where you have been courageous and overcame obstacles. The noble Iris flower symbolizes wisdom, courage and feminine confidence.

represents Iris: Tell us about where you have been courageous and overcame obstacles. The noble Iris flower symbolizes wisdom, courage and feminine confidence. Personality represents Patchouli: Tell us about how you have risen despite all the challenges you faced. Patchouli Prisma reveals elegant and powerful wood tones. It encourages a woman who writes her own story.

Where and How to submit

Instagram and Twitter: Your social media platform using #Herstory and 1. tag a friend 2. Tag Avon @AvonSouthAfrica (Twitter) @avonsouthafrica (Instagram) Email: avonjustinebranding@avon.com WhatsApp: 082 600 6261 (1 minute long) Herstory Social Frame – Just by using this frame for your profile picture, you will be taking part in the commemoration of National Women’s month. Herstory Frame is downloadable from the Avon ON App and or Representative/Sales Leader Facebook Groups- Use this frame to your Facebook/WhatsApp profile picture to show your support! Your customers can get the Herstory Frame from @AvonSouthAfrica Facebook page!

Become you own Beauty Boss and Join Avon now to earn an income: https://my.avon.co.za/become-a-representative

#AvonHerstory