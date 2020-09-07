When Fashion Meets Technology - Destiny Connect

Masego “Maps” Maponyane boasts a long list of achievements from television presenter, philanthropist to entrepreneur. However, the area that he has always mastered is a title he wears with charm and surprising humbleness – style icon. We caught up with Maps to ask him about his latest accessory – the Galaxy Z Flip.

Can technology be considered fashion?

It certainly can and should be. Our mobile devices are an essential part of our lives which is why I find the Galaxy Z Flip a must-have for the man who wants to look good and get things done at the same time.

What are your favourite features of the Galaxy Z Flip?

Its world-first technology –a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish device that fits comfortably in your pocket. It feels futuristic and is. Galaxy Z Flip’s Hideaway Hinge is a work of art. It can stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen and flip back into my pocket effortlessly. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens, so while watching a video on the top half of the display, you can use the bottom half to search for other videos, read descriptions and write comments with no distractions.

Have you used the device during the lockdown?

Yes. A lot more than I thought. At first glance, the device seems amazing of its ability to change size and be super-adaptable. But its camera and video abilities are hugely impressive. After all, we still need to connect with friends and family and video helps a lot. But I found it to be a great business tool as well. I loved that I could be on Zoom calls or Instagram live using the top half for the camera, while on the bottom half I can take notes, respond to messages or emails. The ability to adjust or tilt the screen at a certain angle without the need to have a stand or balance the phone with something, definitely made it convenient and straightforward.