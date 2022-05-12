Another Legend In The Making: Montblanc Legend Red - Destiny Connect

Legends are great stories, penned in ink on paper for posterity, for inspiration. Just like the story of Montblanc. A pioneering and visionary Maison rewrote the rules of writing culture and craftsmanship, achieving legendary status by delivering exciting innovations and iconic designs including one of the most famous of writing instruments, the Montblanc Meisterstück.

Ingenuity, imagination and determination are the qualities upon which the legendary status of a world-famous icon was built. These are the qualities that some individuals choose to lean into in their own efforts to leave their own mark on the world, to write their very own legend.

10 years ago, Montblanc channelled this sense of purpose, confidence and conviction into a distinctive, masculine fragrance. Now, the Montblanc Legend fragrance returns in a new iteration, bolder and more determined than ever.

The next chapter: Return of a Legend, in red

There is no colour more intense than red. Visually striking and always captivating, when it appears in a man’s wardrobe it is an attractive colour that exudes confidence, resilience and strength. Bold and eye-catching, red is also part of Montblanc’s heritage, appearing in the design of the legendary “Rouge et Noir” fountain pen, one of Montblanc’s earliest writing innovations in 1906.

Endless source of inspiration, it has since become a signature Montblanc colour carried down through the years, across collections from writing instruments to leather goods, and now fragrance with the introduction of Montblanc Legend Red.

Make It Bold: A legendary olfactory statement by Montblanc

Red symbolizes so many diverging emotions and traits. It’s this ambiguity that makes the colour so fascinating, and the inspiration for a fragrance expertly crafted by perfumers Anne Flipo and Nicolas Beaulieu that captures all its complexity and masculine intensity.

The red sensation starts with the juicy freshness of Blood Orange and zesty Grapefruit blended with the spicy contrast of Cardamom. The encounter between Clary Sage, Cedarwood and Juniper Berry dresses the citrussy freshness with aromatic facets, while the magnetic combination of Mahogany, Atlas Cedarwood and a touch of Tonka Bean add a creamy sensuality to Legend Red.

A charismatic woody fragrance, fresh yet intense, bold yet sensitive, the olfactory experience evokes the thrill of speed and makes the heart beat a little faster. For the creation of the fragrance the Cedarwood, Clary Sage and Tonka Beans are ingredients sourced from LMR, a company that works with local producers around the world to source pure, natural and sustainable ingredients with a strict ethos of complete transparency, and supporting environmental management, sustainable development and local communities.

In addition, the fragrance itself does not contain ingredients of animal origin and is formulated with naturally derived alcohol.

The sleek design of a legendary Montblanc fragrance bottle

Bearing classic Montblanc hallmarks, the original design of the bottle has become as legendary as the fragrance itself, with its curved solid shape and voluptuous smoothness reminiscent of the sensorial writing experience of the iconic Montblanc Meisterstück with its intense signature lacquered surface.

In its new iteration, the intensity of a red lacquered finish contrasts with a silver top to create a sleek, chic and modern look. A must-have object in every man’s fragrance wardrobe, the bottle is embossed on the upper part of the bottle and on its lid with the wordmark filled in black to mirror the outer packaging.

On the stopper, the three “rings” embodying the spirit of the Meisterstück 149 frame, the famous guilloche brand signature. And when a fragrance enjoys legendary status, no label is needed. As part of its commitment to sustainability and the utmost transparency, the Montblanc Legend Red outer pack is the product of responsible sourcing.

A legendary face for a legendary fragrance

British model Simon Clark, the face of Montblanc Legend for a decade and photographed in black and white by Peter Lindbergh, reinforces the staying power and timeless quality of Montblanc Legend. Masculine, serene and elegant, Simon ushers in the next chapter of Montblanc Legend with authenticity and confidence.