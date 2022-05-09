GUESS Inc Unveils It's Latest Fragrance For Women: Bella Vita Rosa - Destiny Connect

This Spring global lifestyle brand, GUESS proudly introduced its latest fragrance for women, Bella Vita Rosa.

GUESS Bella Vita Rosa celebrates the playful and carefree side of the GUESS woman. This fruity floral fragrance opens with flirtatious notes of sparkling Italian lemon, juicy cassis and bright quince. Her joie de vivre expressed through a lush exotic floral heart composed of jasmine, magnolia blossom, cypress and muguet. A dazzling blend of orris flower, moss, sandalwood and sensual skin musks creates an unforgettable feminine trail.

“I created GUESS Bella Vita Rosa to celebrate the joyful existence of the GUESS woman, her ability to see life through ‘rose-colored glasses’ – seeing all that is positive and beautiful in this world”, says perfumer Gabriela Chelariu.

The GUESS Bella Vita Rosa packaging design draws inspiration from the brand’s timeless fashion heritage. The bottle and the carton bear the iconic GUESS peony medallion in a beautiful rose gold hue at the center. Transparent glass reveals the feminine pink color of the fragrance, while the opulent rose gold cap adds a precious detail.

Art directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for GUESS?, Inc., and shot through the lens of photographer Tatiana Gerusova the campaign captures model Julia Logacheva in a joyful moment. Contrasting the rich rose gold tones of the GUESS Bella Vita Rosa bottle against a stunning black and white Italian setting, Julia exudes the radiance of a GUESS woman with her flirtatious smile and joie de vivre.

GUESS Bella Vita for Women

Eau de Parfum 30ml $ 39.00

Eau de Parfum 50ml $ 49.00

Eau de Parfum 100ml $ 65.00