I Want Choo - The New Fragrance From Jimmy Choo - Destiny Connect

The Story

Jimmy Choo has created a new feminine fragrance with the arrival of ‘I Want Choo’, an ode to the playful spirit and confident glamour that epitomizes the Jimmy Choo woman.

Jimmy Choo’s heritage is intrinsically linked to the high octane style of the red carpet with its expertise in designing luxury accessories that command attention combining high fashion aesthetics with timeless elegance. Daring, fun and glamorous – the perfect combination.

The Campaign

The ‘I Want Choo’ campaign emphasizes the energy and intensity of the new, sensual fragrance as three friends get ready to party the night away. It is not about going out, it is all about sharing the fun, the laughter and making it a girls night in to remember. Elegance and style are de rigueur.

Gathered together in a dressing room dreams are made of there is plenty of fun to be had. The three models, Madison Headrick, Damaris Goddrie, and Yue Han, bring the party to themselves turning their home into their own personal club for dress up, dance moves and laughter between the best of friends.

The Fragrance

‘I Want Choo’ is a powerful oriental floral fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist.

Excitement and anticipation: a sparkling, citrus top note of mandarin juice contrasts with the suave velvety peach nuances.

Let the party begin: red spider lily is a fascinating, almost hypnotic flower. It’s carnal and solar vanilla-like notes blend in with the sensual vibes of jasmine sambac to reveal a determined and daring allure.

Dancing the night away: the base notes of vanilla and benzoin, a duo of rich intense scents, anchor the fragrance in a deep, yet joyful way, leaving an intense vapor trail behind.

Olfactory pyramid

Top notes: mandarin juice, velvet peach.

Middle notes: red spider lily, jasmine sambac

Base notes: vanilla, benzoin

The Perfumers

Sonia Constant, Antoine Maisondieu, and Louise Turner worked as a trio, exchanging ideas and inspirations. The dynamic team chose red spider lily as the starting point of the fragrance. An original, vibrant flower that boasts a beautiful red appearance and spider-like petals. ‘I want Choo’ is the incarnation of the true Jimmy woman: glamorous, confident, playful and always full of joy.

I Want Choo, The Name

A humorous word play on the brand name that describes the alluring nature of the scent and the personality of the Jimmy Choo woman in the fragrance’s evocative name.

The Bottle

As with everything from Jimmy Choo, the bottle is a true object of desire. Featuring a bold gold spray cap with a hammered jewelled effect and the precious JC monogram logo, all underlined by the soft and ultra-feminine peach tint of the fragrance.

The Packaging

Beauty meets fashion in a surprising, shimmering and stunning manner. A real eye-catcher of vivid red glitter and the golden JC monogram. The metallic box dares to stand out on the shelf, embodying the glamorous soul of the Jimmy Choo universe.