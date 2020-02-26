WR.UP® enhances your figure by hugging and shaping your curves:

WR.UP® is the technology patented by FREDDY consisting in a unique mix of seams, Italian design and ultra-slim silicone to naturally enhance and shape the curves around the buttocks, waist and thighs. The innovative WR.UP® pants by Freddy stand out for a few yet exceptional features.

SHAPING EFFECT

The silicone band around the waistline helps shape and sculpt the hips, while keeping the pants up and perfectly in place.

SMOOTH EFFECT

The high-quality fabric is another secret of the WR.UP® technology. With the perfect amount of stretch and reinforced in strategic areas, it provides a smoothing and shaping effect to waist, hips and thighs.

Whatever model you choose (regular, skinny, bootcut, shorts, fitness, etc.), the WR.UP® technology will give you the support you need to enhance your curves in a harmonious way and with no pressure marks.

LIFTING EFFECT

The special seams filled with silicone and the special shape of the crotch offer unparalleled support, defining and lifting the buttocks. The stretch fabric hugs your curves like a second skin, enhancing your natural sensuality

Give yourself the pleasure of always looking your best with the garments of the WR.UP® line!

