Despite a minor inconvenience, Tasha Cobbs will still be making her way to Mzansi. Praised be!

South African gospel music-lovers will still have an opportunity to see American gospel musician and songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard live in concert. She’ll perform at this year’s Magic Music Sessions on 25 April. Fans were initially disappointed when another concert promoter was forced to cancel two of the singer’s performances in the country due to poor ticket sales.

The Grammy Award-winning artist took to social media to assure all her local fans that she’ll still be coming.

South Africa! I Love you and will see you SOOOOONNNN!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xe41vNjpp7 — Tasha Cobbs Leonard (@tashacobbs) February 4, 2020

In a statement released on Twitter, Leonard said the previous cancellation “in no way impacts my appearance at Magic Music Sessions”.

The fifth annual Magic Music Session, which will be taking place at the Sun Arena in Times Square in Pretoria, promises to be an unforgettable experience. “The session is a showcase of seasoned artists performing alongside a live musical band,” says the organiser, Vertex Events.

Music enthusiasts will not only be treated to a performance by Leonard, but can also expect to be taken on a soulful journey by the legendary Rev Benjamin Dube, Dr Tumi, the Soweto Gospel Choir, Mahalia Buchanan, the Mohlapuli Brothers and Sethu live in action.

Tickets start at R300 and are available from Pick n Pay and Webtickets.

Additional reporting by Vertex Events