In light of the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Government’s strict actions in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, wishes to inform everyone that the 2020 Castle Lite Unlocks scheduled for the 12th of June 2020 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa has been postponed.

“We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty, however, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in South Africa and around the world. It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason, the brand is deliberating and will communicate further details around new date and tickets by the end of March 2020.” said Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker.

We are currently in discussions with our headline act, Cardi B, and all other stakeholders. We would like to assure you that Castle Lite Unlocks will take place as soon as it is safe to host the coolest Hip-Hop event in South Africa. We acknowledge the disappointing news for the thousands of fans who were excited to attend and witness Castle Lite Unlocks Cardi B, however, the health of our consumers, media and internal teams is always a priority.

Additionally, our ticketing merchant, TicketPro would like to assure all patrons who have already purchased tickets to Castle Lite Unlocks that those tickets are still valid. However, the following procedures must be followed regarding ticket claims during this time:

Because Castle Lite Unlocks is merely postponed and not cancelled, consumers should hold on to their tickets until a new performance date has been announced. Consumers will then be able to exchange their tickets for the new performance date.

Should a consumer wish to no longer attend the experience, they will be able to obtain a full refund, details of which will be communicated once we have announced the new performance date.

