SheRecruits is a 100% female-owned and operated recruitment agency. It was co-founded by myself, Candice and Neo. The company specialises in finding HR, finance, supply chain and marketing talent for some of the top companies in the country. The company is disrupting the recuiting space in a big way. “I am not only excited to see our community of entrepreneurs thrive, alongside SMEs and large enterprise companies, but also to witness the success of our network of female founders and entrepreneurs,” explains Karla Bussman, Community Manager at WeWork 80 Strand Street, Cape Town.

What inspired you to start your company?

Briony: Candice, Neo and I met each other while working together in a corporate job a few years back. We immediately hit it off, constantly engaging in conversations that challenged the status quo of “the corporate way of doing things”. We bonded over the fact that strong relationships at work and with clients were what truly mattered to us; we took a leap of faith, and here we are!

What challenges have you faced as an entrepreneur?

Briony: I would say one of the hardest challenges we have faced is playing the role of CEO, CFO, marketing manager, IT support and everything in between! It’s been great to have the support of one another to help muddle our way through IT problems or marketing strategies – it’s also really helpful being in a WeWork, where we are able to connect with other members in the same building, who we can either learn from or collaborate with. Recently, we helped a member company also based at WeWork 80 Strand Street recruit for a new role in their team.The community here is incredible; we feel supported, and with every challenge overcome is a chance to get back to what we love to do – recruit!

What is the best thing about being an entrepreneur?

Briony: Personal growth; we have learnt so many lessons since starting this business in 2018, and all three of us have grown, both individually and as business partners.

Who or what has inspired you on your journey so far?

Briony: Each other! As well as business partners, we are exceptionally good friends. We lift each other up, and learn from each other everyday. Our families have shown us incredible love and support throughout this journey, and we cannot thank them enough for their encouragement.

What advice do you have for other women who are thinking of branching out into entrepreneurship?

Briony: DO IT. Give it all you have, and don’t rely on having a plan B. What is the worst that could happen? Quite honestly, the worst that could happen is not even trying. There is a huge demand for authenticity in this world we live in; go out there, be passionate, be authentic, focus on relationships and you will be surprised at how much you can achieve.

If you could talk to your 16 year old self, what would you say?

Briony: As cliché as it is, I would say believe in yourself; don’t let other people’s opinions shape the way you perceive yourself, you can do anything you put your mind to.

At the age of 16, I remember trying to fit in, blend into the crowd. I never knew exactly what I wanted to do when I was “grown up” and always dreaded the daunting question at family gatherings. I would say build your foundation, be true to yourself, don’t compromise on your values, try your best at school (it is a huge privilege to be there) and when people tell you these are the best years of your life–it’s true, in the sense that you have the opportunities to steer your life in any direction you want. Go for it.