How To Tackle Self Doubt - Destiny Connect

Have you ever looked at someone living their best life and wished you also had the courage to create the life you want? Self-doubt isn’t just about feeling bad about yourself, according to Good Therapy, it can present as anxiety, depression, procrastination or lack of motivation, emotional instability, difficulty making decisions, and feeling as if one has little control over one’s life. These can have a destabilizing effect on your life.

We all experience self-doubt at some point in our lives; things go wrong once it becomes a constant, all-consuming state of being. The good news is that it is possible to overcome crippling self-doubt and live the life you have always dreamt of.

Change the way you talk to yourself

According to life coach Paul Walsh, “Depending on what your internal dialogue says at key points in your life will determine not only how you feel about certain things but also what you believe about yourself and things around you and this will determine to your body where best to spend your energy.”

It is important to have some control over the little voice in your head. It may be difficult at first. However, being aware of your thinking patterns can help you identify the limiting beliefs you hold about yourself. Once you become aware of them, you will be able to challenge them and change them so they are more aligned with who you want to be.

Check your belief system

“Beliefs are basically the guiding principles in life that provide direction and meaning in life. Beliefs are the preset, organized filters to our perceptions of the world (external and internal). Beliefs are like ‘Internal commands’ to the brain as to how to represent what is happening, when we congruently believe something to be true,” note the researchers of The Biochemistry of Belief. By changing our beliefs, we can change the way we see the world and our place in it.

Psych Central recommends using positive affirmations to counter negative beliefs. We are often our own biggest critics. By highlighting positive things you have achieved, you can silence the critical voice that tells you that you are not good enough.

Stop comparing yourself to others

There are over 8 billion people in the world. The idea that there is one way to be beautiful, happy, healthy or accomplished is insane. Each person has their own individual traits that make them unique and special. By taking time to find out who you are and what your values are, you are less likely to feel doubtful about what you can contribute to the world. By spending time with yourself and exploring your inner world, you will be able to accept the unique things that make you stand out from the crowd.