The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition Lands In SA - Destiny Connect

It boasts a 3.1K Real Colour HUAWEI FullView Display, 12th Gen Intel i7 processor and visionary Super Device features. The high-performance flagship laptop HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition is now available in selected retailers within South Africa.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition brings the MateBook series’ signature design and innovation DNA with a new and unique minimalist design highlighted by a 3.1K Real Colour FullView Display and an ultra-slim magnesium alloy body.

Thanks to the EvoTM certified 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, consumers can expect unparalleled peak performances. In addition to the futuristic Super Device features which enable seamless multi-device collaboration, it incorporates a premium overall user experience.

Real Colour FullView Display

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition features a 14.2-inch screen with 3.1K (3120 x 2080) high resolution and 264 PPI with the iconic HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display and advanced Universal Colour Consistency technology creating an exceptional visual experience with stunning effects. Additionally, consumers can switch between a 60 Hz and a 90 Hz refresh rate depending on their needs.

Thanks to the application of advanced techniques such as the Micro-arc Oxidation Coating process, a new skin-soothing metallic body is created out of magnesium alloys for the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition. The laptop weighs just 1.26 kg, making it highly portable.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition reaches a Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 30W under Performance Mode. This flagship device comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz dual-channel high-speed memory and supports up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD (also available in 512 GB) for more an efficient read, storage and compression of large files and smoother switchover across multiple tasks.

Multi-Device Collaboration

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device, bringing super productivity with a cohesive multi-device experience. It enables users to effortlessly connect to other HUAWEI devices nearby and collaborate seamlessly.

Simply place the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, mouse or speakers close to the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition and the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition will automatically identify the other Huawei devices and provide a prompt and easy pairing.

In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and tablets like the new HUAWEI MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition, once users have wirelessly connected their phone, they will see its UI (User Interface) appear on their laptop screen so they can operate it as if their smartphone and laptop are one device.

Users can access and edit their files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from your phone through your MateBook and even use the mouse and keyboard to control their smartphone. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition is also able to connect to a HUAWEI MateView GT monitor, so you can view your work on an even larger screen.

Cutting- Edge AI Camera Features

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro’s pressure-sensitive touchpad utilises eight independent piezoelectric ceramic plates for comprehensive vibration feedback. The touchpad responds to taps instantly.

Additionally, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition comes with an HD camera on the top narrow bezel, which integrates the AI Camera features to support the video effects of beauty and virtual backgrounds. Consumers can select and apply video effects by going to the Control Centre at any given time.

The Multi-Use Charger

Consumers also get a 60Wh (rated capacity) super large battery and a compact 90W charger supporting SuperCharge with the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition. The charger can be used to charge laptops, phones and tablets, making it a perfect companion during trips. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition also features a quad-mic setup that is placed along the edges. Together, they support voice pick-up from sources of up to five meters away.

In addition, during a call, even if the device of the other party does not support noise reduction, the Receive signal AI noise reduction algorithm can perform noise reduction on the voice of the other party. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition is also equipped with six speakers. The sound system, in combination with HUAWEI’s Targeted Sound Field technology, brings impressive stereo sound with clear sound layers and sense of direction.

For an impressive user experience, get the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, at R 39 999 from the HUAWEI online store or from selected retailers. (Including Vodacom and Incredible Connection). If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop that assists you in getting more done, using the power of multi-collaboration, then look no further than this newly launched HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition