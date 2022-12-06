Introducing Jimmy Choo Man Aqua - Destiny Connect

Since 2014, the Jimmy Choo Man olfactive universe has expanded to include three key fragrances: the confident Jimmy Choo Man, the sophisticated Jimmy Choo Man Intense and the super cool Jimmy Choo Man Blue.

For 2022, Jimmy Choo enters a fresh new phase with the launch of a new fragrance, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua. A bright, refreshing scent which is laced with a marine-soaked breeze of ultra-masculine elegance, this new fragrance marks a bold new chapter in the story of the Jimmy Choo Man.

The Jimmy Choo Man embraces life head on with this woody marine fragrance which is inspired, at its heart, by the invigorating environs of the seashore. Created by perfumers Paul Guerlain and Julien Rasquinet, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is as fresh as newly churned sea foam; as revitalizing as a morning spent out in the surf.

The Fragrance

Jimmy Choo Man Aqua is a woody marine eau de toilette, which has been lovingly built around a classically masculine fougere structure by Paul Guerlain and Julien Rasquinet. Conjured to evoke the smell of the ocean, the fragrance is as bold as it is understated.

To open, the stimulating spice and sweetness of cardamom rides a sparkling wave of grapefruit, before drying down to a fresh heart of icy geranium and clary sage, both of which mingle with the marine accord which sits at the core of Jimmy Choo Man Aqua. At the base, a just-weighty-enough anchor of patchouli and amber is afforded a soft, seafaring-inspired aspect with the addition of salted moss.

Key Ingredients

Top: Cardamom, Grapefruit

Heart: Marine Accord, Clary Sage

Base: Patchouli, Salted Moss

The Bottle

An olfactive ode to the ocean, Jimmy Choo Man Aqua comes housed in the fragrance family’s instantly recognisable flask flacon – only for this new iteration it has been finished in glass the colour of the sea. In further alignment with the broader Jimmy Choo Man fragrance family, the bottle also comes complete with an embossed crocodile-effect cap in a complimentary shade of cornflower blue.