This is what you can and can't do under Level 3 of the lockdown - Destiny Connect

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Thursday released the regulations governing lockdown Level 3, which gets under way on 1 June.

She said the entire country will move to Level 3, regardless of whether it is a Covid-19 hotspot. She added, though, that additional restrictions may apply for districts with a high level of infections.

Level 3 regulations permit the sale of liquor between Monday and Thursday, from 09:00 and 17:00, but tobacco sales remain prohibited.

Dlamini-Zuma said, as the economy reopens, practising hygiene measures, such as handwashing and maintaining a safe social distance, will be “most important” to fight Covid-19 – in absence of a cure or vaccine.

Here’s everything you will be allowed to do, and what you won’t, when Level 3 commences on 1 June.

You will be allowed to buy liquor

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel said alcohol consumption will be allowed from Mondays to Thursdays between 09:00 and 17:00. Liquor deliveries through e-commerce will be allowed, but no on-site consumption of alcohol at outlets will be allowed.

You must always wear a cloth mask

Dlamini-Zuma said anyone who enters a work, public space or public transport must wear a cloth face mask or homemade item that covers the nose and mouth. Anyone who exercises outside also has to wear a cloth mask the entire time, she said.

You may NOT have social gatherings, or visit friends or family

Dlamini-Zuma said all gatherings remain prohibited, unless they are a church gathering, or an agricultural auction.

People will still be encouraged to stay at home, and will not be allowed to visit friends or family.

You may NOT travel across provincial boundaries, unless you have permission

Dlamini-Zuma said experiences in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Limpopo showed that interprovincial travel contributed to community transmissions, which is why it remains prohibited.

She said movement will be limited across provinces, metropolitan areas, districts and hotspots, except for people travelling to start work, moving to new residences, or to care for an immediate family member. People travelling will, however, require relevant permits.

She said pupils, students or teachers, who have to return to school, will be allowed to travel between provinces.

Dlamini-Zuma said movement between districts and localities will be permitted in areas that are not Covid-19 hotspots, This, however, will only be to travel to work, or to buy or obtain available goods, services and medical attention.

You may travel for funerals

Dlamini-Zuma said interprovincial travel for funerals will be allowed as long as they are close family members.

She said those permitted to travel for funerals are legal spouses or partners of the deceased; children or grandchildren of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or stepchildren; children-in-law of the deceased; parents of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or step-parents; siblings, whether biological, adopted or step-brothers or sisters of the deceased; and/or grandparents of the deceased.

Dlamini-Zuma said station commanders of all police stations are charged with the duty to keep meticulous records with regard to funerals and the number of attendees.

Domestic workers may return to work

Dlamini-Zuma said domestic workers will be allowed to return to work under Level 3.

You will be allowed to exercise for longer hours

Dlamini-Zuma said people will be allowed to exercise between 06:00 and 18:00 as long as it is not done in organised groups. People will have to adhere to health protocols and social distancing measures during this time.

She said public training, fitness and recreation facilities remain closed, except those conducting non-contact sports matches, without spectators.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said further clarity around whether beaches will be reopened, or surfing permitted, will be addressed by the Arts and Culture Minister at a later stage.

Workplace gatherings will be allowed

Workplace gatherings for work purposes will be permitted under strict conditions and the observance of health, hygiene and social distancing protocols, Dlamini-Zuma said.

She said employers have to ensure the 1.5 metres distance is maintained among employees, and that a limit on the number of people in the workplace be applied.

You may NOT go to bars, cinemas or restaurants

Dlamini-Zuma said restaurants, shebeens, taverns, night clubs, bars, cinemas, theatres, fêtes, bazaars; casinos and similar places remain closed.

You may go to hotels under strict conditions

Dlamini-Zuma said hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses remain closed, except those accommodating confined tourists, people lodging for work purposes, and persons in quarantine or isolation.

You may go to places of worship, such as churches and mosques

Dlamini-Zuma said religious counselling has been declared an essential service, and religious gatherings, such as church services, will be permitted as long as there are fewer than 50 people attending.

She said places of worship will have to maintain a 1.5 metre social distance between congregants, masks have to be worn at all times, and hands have to be washed.

She said places of worship must screen all participants attending, and must be regularly sanitised.

Dlamini-Zuma encouraged those above 60 not to attend worship services as they are at high-risk.

You may fly under strict conditions, and international travel remains limited

Dlamini-Zuma said limited domestic air travel will be permitted to allow employees to travel. She said a date for the reopening of domestic air travel will be made by the Minister of Transport.

Dlamini-Zuma said the country’s international ports remain closed, unless for the transportation of fuel cargo and goods, and for humanitarian operations, repatriations, evacuations, medical emergencies, and movements for diplomatic and international organisations.

You will be allowed to collect your food and go to a drive-through

Patel said the sale of hot food will again be permitted, but this will be for pick-up only. It means that people will also be allowed to collect food at fast food outlets, and that drive-throughs will reopen.

You may NOT be evicted

Dlamini-Zuma said because the country “cannot afford” any more of the vulnerable on the streets, evictions of tenants remain prohibited.

She did, however, add that, because rental income is also an important livelihood stream for some, a competent court may grant an eviction order, provided it is just and equitable.

You may NOT buy cigarettes

Dlamini-Zuma said the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products remain prohibited, except when it is destined for the export market.

You will likely be allowed to return to work

Patel said most sectors of the economy will reopen under Level 3, with a limited number of industries remaining closed as they pose a risk to the spread of Covid-19.

You may buy almost anything

Patel said all retail sales will reopen, including for household appliances and clothing sales, unless indicated – such as tobacco sales.

