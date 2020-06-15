The V&A Waterfront makes essential service shopping easier with SA's first click and collect drive-through service. - Destiny Connect

The V&A Waterfront partnered with one of South Africa’s leading Click and Collect service providers, to offer an alternative for shoppers who want to avoid possible exposure to COVID-19 by queuing in shops, but who still want to collect their own goods.

The new Click and Collect Drive Through allows customers to place online orders with multiple V&A Waterfront stores, and then to collect their parcels themselves. Positioned at entrance one of Victoria Wharf Shopping Centre near The Table Bay Hotel, the Kiosk itself is situated outside, in front of Tasha’s restaurant.

The new service is based on Pargo’s smart logistics platform that offers innovative omni channel logistics solutions through a tech-enabled network of pickup points. Since 11th June, the V&A Waterfront has become the first retail mall to introduce the service which will be piloted until December 2020.

The easy to use service allows customers to place orders online with participating retail stores. They will then receive a notification when the parcel is ready for collection. Customers simply drive up to the brightly coloured kiosk, collect their parcel, and drive away and the entire process can be completed without customers leaving their cars.

V&A Waterfront Retail Sales Executive Alex Kabalin said, “We envisage that this click and collect service will be popular with many shoppers as it gives them more control and choice over the delivery end of the process. This is especially useful for anyone who has returned to working in an office. They do not have to rush home for the delivery service or wait at the office, but can collect their shopping at a time that suits them. They can pre-order online during the day and then simply drive through to collect their conveniently packaged goods on their way home. The system will also be useful for busy parents who don’t want to spend hours in stores with children.

“At a time in the future, when we hope that the coronavirus will be less prominent, we foresee the Click and Collect option will be equally popular with people who enjoy browsing through stores, but do not want to be laden down with dozens of shopping bags. With the new system they can visit physical stores to consider all the store offerings and select the goods they want online, at their own leisure. When their parcels have been packaged they can collect them at their convenience and drive off.”

“The pandemic has compelled South African retailers to prioritise ecommerce and omnichannel delivery. Online shopping has become a new norm and option. We are thrilled to be able to support the V&A Waterfront in their initiative to provide online shoppers with a fast, convenient and completely risk free option. Click & collect shoppers using the drive through will enjoy all the Pargo perks they have become accustomed too including real-time tracking, delivery status notifications and flexibility around collection times” says Lars Veul, Pargo Co-Founder and CEO.

Participating stores currently include @Home, Cape Union Mart, Sportscene, Fabiani, Foschini, Wizardz, Old Khaki, Totalsports, Markham, Keedo, Poetry, G-Star and many more. More stores are expected to be added.

Once an order is placed, customers receive email and SMS notifications throughout the parcel’s journey, including when the parcel is ready for collection and can then collect at a time convenient to them. The collection kiosk is open daily from 9am to 5pm.