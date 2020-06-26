United in hope when it seems like there is none - Destiny Connect

As the country eased into lockdown level 3, Castle Lite adorned a popular Joburg inner city building -one of ten billboards across the country – with the inspirational words of Kendrick Lamar’s smash hit, Alright, reminding everyone who sees it that together we will make it out on the other side of the pandemic and things will, indeed, be alright.

This is just one of the brand’s many lyric inspiration billboards scattered around Mzansi. The brand believes that at this time, it important to not only encourage consumers to socialise responsibly but to also inspire and reassure consumers with messages of positivity.

“Our hope is that everyone who comes across the billboards feels even just a twinge of positive energy and is reminded of the good times we’ve all shared dancing to these songs together. And as we reintegrate back into society, we wanted all South Africans to know that we are here with them, and that we will be just fine,” said Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Brands like Castle Lite shape popular culture and brands need to take responsibility in helping and reassuring their customers because they have influence and can play an integral role in making consumers lives better through actions and appropriate messaging.

Commuters in Johannesburg can look forward to a jolt of inspiration from their favourite song as they commute past the iconic and culturally relevant, Shosholoza House in the city centre. Meanwhile, the streets of Durban will also come alive with Castle Lite billboards serving motivation to residents and commuters in the CBD, popular tourist destination, South Beach as well as the Harbour towards Berea and Glenwood. And finally, they’ll be bringing it all home to the Mother City as they adorn Cape Town with their billboards on the N1 Paarden Eiland in the CBD and in one of the most legendary sites in Africa, the V&A Waterfront. South Africans are encouraged to spot the lyrics in these and many other locations around the country and help us spread the messaging by snapping a picture and sharing it online.