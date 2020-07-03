In the mood for live music? Then Thandi Ntuli is your girl. - Destiny Connect

jazz festival in the capital city of Switzerland, namely Jazzwerkstatt Bern. This is a
festival known to showcase existing projects but more notably, to feature once-off
collaborative projects with artists from around the globe and in Switzerland. For this performance, Thandi wrote and arranged her music for what she called “The Thandi
Ntuli Art Ensemble” to challenge herself to write for a bigger ensemble than what she usually has access to performing with. Drawing from the name but not necessarily the concept of “The Art Ensemble of Chicago.”
For this occasion, she rearranged the music of “Exiled”, including in the ensemble a string quintet, a bold first for her. “Leading this ensemble with musicians from in and around Switzerland, that I was mostly playing with for the first time, was an intense learning exercise as I navigated the intercultural dynamics as well as the nuances of each instrument that would help me articulate my vision on the score. We could not have achieved this in such a short space of time without the musicality and dedication of all the musicians I was honoured to work with.”
CREDITS:
Thandi Ntuli (Piano, Vocals, Compositions and Arrangements) (SA) ; Vojko Huter (Guitar) (CH);
Shane Cooper (Bass) (SA) ; Rico Baumann (Drums) (CH) ; Nils Berg (Tenor Sax, Bass Clarinet, Flute) (SE) ; Benedikt Reising (Alto Sax, Baritone Sax) (CH) ; Lukas Thöeni (Trumpet) (CH); Andreas Tschopp (Trombone) (CH) ; Nadia Strijbos (Violin 1) (NL) ; Matej Sonlajtner (Violin 2) (SK) ; Nao Rohr (Viola) (CH) ; Raphael Heggendorn (Cello) (CH) ; Giulio Sanna (Cello) (IT) ; Kasiva Mutua (Percussion) (KE) ; Special mention: Kasiva was not present on the day of the second performance and therefore cannot be heard on the recording. She was, however, an integral part of the ensemble, and performed to a receptive audience with the rest of the ensemble on the first night.