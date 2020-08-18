The Life of Pablo Persists - Destiny Connect

As we enter the first day of publicly enjoying alcohol again, this brings with it a moment to celebrate our most loved business breakfast and lunch spots such as Pablo.

And this time the Shakshuka haven much loved by hip Joburg foodies, has found a home in a stylish new Sandton landmark with an expanded menu and trading hours.

Situated at 84 Katherine Street, Sandown in Sandton, Pablo at The Mint Hotel, sees the restaurant synonymous with brunch culture which was shuttered due to the toll of the lockdown revived thanks to an opportunity to serve patrons at the newly opened hotel as well as guests from all over who love Pablo’s famous menu.

“It was heartbreaking to close the Melville location, but we feel very privileged and excited to host our Pablo familia at this new location with a new and improved offering,” said Louis Roux, co-owner of Pablo Sandton

The relocation has also allowed Louis Roux, and partner/co-owner Leigh Roux, to expand Pablo’s culinary journey, marking a trip through the Mediterranean and onto the Middle East, as the establishment transitions to an all-day and full-dinner experience.

The menu is divided into the breakfast/brunch of Pablo Eggs-Go-Bar, and evening Pablo Sandton, marks a return of signature dishes from its former Melville outpost as well as favourites plucked from Dos Manos, the restaurant at the couple’s other venture, Melville guest house, Pablo House.

In keeping with Pablo’s ethos of family and community at its heart, the menu brims with sharing styles, mezze and small plates offerings, pizza and Middle Eastern inspired tacos while wood-fired grills are on offer from lunch and dinner.

And reflecting the care and commitment to preserving the processes for which they have garnered a loyal following, the Roux’s have retained the original master dough first created back in 2018 at Dos Manos as the base forPablo’s scrumptious wood fire pizzas.

So too, décor at Pablo at The Mint Hotel is an ode to its Melville precursor through its signature colour palate, pressed ceilings and layout which combines intimate lower banquet seating and more social bar height tables.

This time around, though, Pablo is sleeker with a raw industrial edge – and with dining leading out onto the hotel’s pool terrace, the 100 seater is a restaurant with a sparkling new view.

Pablo at The Mint Hotel, opens from Wednesday to Monday, from 7am at 3.30p.m. for breakfast, brunch and lunch with a reduced dinner offering served from 3:30p.m. to 8:00p.m. For bookings and more information, one can email karen@hellopablo.co.za or call +27782064463.

The restaurant, which caters to hotel guests in-room dining culinary whims, also offers a Grab and Go breakfast offering from 7a.m. until 9.30a.m. where you can pick up an Amigo de Pablo coffee (made from the restaurant’s specialty roasted blend combining Columbian, Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffee) with menu options including a Shakshuka bowl or oven baked granola with thick Greek yoghurt and seasonal fruit.