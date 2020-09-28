KOO celebrates an 80-year milestone of business in true heritage style - Destiny Connect

In celebration of reaching its 80-year milestone, KOO brought all the excitement and cheer to South Africans with the virtual celebration this past Saturday. The celebration was hosted by SA’s very own culinary princess, Lorna Maseko who took viewers and food lovers on a never to forget virtual experience, packed with delicious food and gripping entertainment.

The day kicked off with a Heritage-inspired culinary experience curated by International Celebrity Chef & Award-Winning Cookbook Author, Lorna Maseko who showcased her versatility and love for good food by whipping up a tasty and hearty menu. Well-known for her ability to create magic in the kitchen, Lorna added a modern twist to some of SA’s most loved traditional meals such as KOOlicious Chakalaka, KOO Beetroot Salad with Feta and toasted almond shavings and of course Dombolo with KOO corn and peas to mark the momentous occasion.

KOO is a brand entrenched in South African history and has been part of the South African home for 80 years. Eight decades later, KOO has managed to safely bring the country together in celebration with their birthday festivities where viewers tuning into the live streamed event were entertained by SA’s most loved DJ, DBN Gogo and the soulful and soothing sounds of Samthing Soweto, who was on hand to serenade the brand with his much loved ‘Happy Birthday’ song.