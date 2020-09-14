Rye-Volution: The new terroir-driven Single Estate Rye Series comes just in time for Springtime sipping  - Destiny Connect

As the days get warmer and Spring reveals newness all around, discovering something new to refresh oneself with is sometimes exactly what any day orders.

Belvedere, the world’s original luxury vodka has just revealed its latest innovation for the discerning vodka drinker – the Belvedere Single Estate Rye Series – exactly what’s perfectly aligned to springtime sipping in South Africa. There are two distinctly different vodkas in this exciting new series, Smogóry Forest and Lake Bartężek. Both have taken their names from their respective singles estates of origin. Belvedere Smogóry Forest is crafted with rare Diamond Dankowskie Rye from a single estate located in Smogóry, a tiny village in rural western Poland surrounded by the region’s vast, pristine forests. Belvedere Lake Bartężek is crafted with rare Diamond Dankowskie Rye from a single estate located on the shores of Lake Bartężek in Poland’s Masurian Lake District

The Single Estate Rye Series represents an extraordinary exploration into the concept of terroir (soil, topography, and climate) and is a pioneering venture for the entire vodka industry. In the categories of wine, tea, coffee and single malt whisky climate and terroir shape the taste profile of the final product. Belvedere has explored the effects of terroir through sourcing the same superior Polish Dankowskie Diamond Rye from two vastly different single estates. The result is a first for the category, when tasted side by side, the two complex vodkas express distinctly different terroirs through their unique taste profiles.

“Terroir is not simply a notional concept, it really does shine through in our food and drink and enables us to experience the history and traditions of a place through our palate and senses,” says Alice Farquhar, global training manager for Belvedere. “We hope this innovation will leave people with a better understanding of terroir, a fresh perspective on vodka and its potential to be much more than a neutral spirit. We’ve always championed that vodka has complex taste and character and this series is further evidence of the approach to vodka that defines Belvedere.”

Distinct Taste Profiles

The Smogóry Forest Estate falls within a pastoral region known for its vast forests, short, continental weather fronts, mild winters and fertile soils. This lush, forested terroir is reflected in the new distinctive vodka. With notes of salted caramel, a touch of honey and white pepper, it finishes salty-sweet.

The Lake Bartężek Estate is within a region renowned for its crystal-clear glacial lakes, weather shaped by Baltic winds and long, snowy winters. In fact, the rye in this region spends over 80 winter days buried in snow, conditions that add to its character and greatly impact the liquid’s flavor profile. Lake Bartężek, which runs along the estate’s eastern edge, is reflected in this distinctive vodka. With notes of black pepper, toasted nuts and cream, it is full, round and mellow.

How to enjoy the Single Estate Rye Series

Belvedere Smogóry Forest and Lake Bartężek should be enjoyed neat or on the rocks to taste the differences in terroir. If enjoyed in a cocktail, Belvedere encourages using them as a characterful alternative in classic rye whisky cocktails. Belvedere invites South Africans to enjoy these Single Estate Rye cocktails made for Spring:

Lake Blossom

60ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek

10ml Apricot Brandy

10ml Lillet Blanc

Garnish with lemon twist

Remember the Grain

50ml Belvedere Smogóry Forest

10ml Sweat Vermouth

5ml Absynthe

2 dashes of Chocolate Bitters

Garnish with an orange Twist

Serve over a large block of ice

Belvedere Single Estate Rye Forrest and Lake available now in select cocktail bars and bottle stores priced from R499.95.