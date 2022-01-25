Mastering Meditation - Destiny Connect

Life is extremely stressful, especially in current times. However, meditating can reduce your stress levels and make you feel calmer and happier. All that’s required from you is a little bit of your time. Meditation is a simple practice that has been used for thousands of years to help with overall health. SOIL Organic Aromatherapy shares a few tips to help you find some peace and harmony, even if you have never meditated before.

Set the mood

Creating a peaceful atmosphere can really help. You can use meditation music to set the mood and there are many apps available that can also assist. It may be helpful to diffuse some essential oils while meditating, as essential oils with lovely aromas can enhance your meditation experience.

Get Comfortable

Find a quiet place to sit comfortably in (you can sit in any position you like that is comfortable). As a beginner, start by sitting for two minutes a day for a week. Don’t worry about the how; just start. Most people worry about where to sit, what to sit on, how to breathe, and then never get started. Start by sitting comfortably.

Just breathe

Close your eyes and sit quietly, your thoughts will come and go. Start with a few deep breaths. This should help you start to relax, then as you begin your meditation your breathing should return to normal. When you first start meditating, it is helpful to count your breath in for a count of four and out for a count of four.

Be mindful

Understand that your mind will wander, but as it does, bring your focus back to your breath. Meditation is about clearing the mind and as you keep practising, you will find your mind wandering less.