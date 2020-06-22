Another win for Youth Month as the Makers Valley Partnership names Thobile Chittenden as its Chief Executive Officer - Destiny Connect

The MVP’s purpose is to facilitate effective support for Makers Valley’s social and creative enterprise vision. The vision is that the entrepreneurial activities of the growing numbers of ‘Makers’ in the Valley produce viable opportunities, thus generating a localised form of a sustainable creative economy. Cross-sectoral networking, partnerships and infrastructure development, together with attraction of financial investment are facilitated through the organisation. This makes Thobile is the ideal person to see this vision through.

Thobile Chittenden (middle) with her team members Rorisang Sojane (left) and Leshego Mothibi (right).

“Makers Valley Partnership is excited to welcome Thobile Chittenden as the new CEO. With her strong track record in social and creative enterprise, and her commitment to the inner city, including working in partnership with MVP on previous projects, she was the ideal candidate. We look forward to seeing how she takes the organisation to new heights in its support of initiatives enabling a wellbeing economy in Makers Valley!” said Simon Sizwe Mayson, Chairperson of The Makers Valley Partnership on behalf of himself and his fellow Board Members.

As an experienced Director with a demonstrated history of working in Social & Creative Entrepreneurship, as well as Non-Profit Organisations, she is currently a Director at The Change Collective Africa which focuses on Purpose Projects. With over 10 years’ experience in Youth marketing, she has managed educational and behavioural change programmes, from pre-school to tertiary learners, through a network of over 3000 institutions. More recently, she has been involved in the running of various Creative Organisation’s inspiring “Artvists” in the making.

Thobile is committed to developing Creative & Social Entrepreneurship as a driving force for an empowered Jozi. She has joined MVP as it is sharpening its mission in forming meaningful partnerships in the neighbourhood. A key role for the team will be obtaining investment to accelerate community-led change. She will also be using her skillset from the creative and marketing sector to establish the Makers Valley Partnership Brand.