Meet our Mar/Apr Powerhouse, Advocate Natachia Moorgas, who is an energy expert with extensive experience in corporate legal disciplines, who’s also General Manager: Legal & Governance and Executive Director of Total SA.

On page 94 #InThisIssue, she talks about the trajectory of her career, juggling the demands of single motherhood, and life in between.

“It’s beneficial to have informal networks and to seek mentors in different areas – people that you can bounce things off of, on a professional as well as personal level” – Advocate Natachia Moorgas

#DestinyConnect #StayConnectedStayInformedStayHome