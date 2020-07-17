The Pendoring Awards are back! #EnglishNeverLovedUs - Destiny Connect

Ever been in an ad campaign brainstorm and developed innovative solutions to communicate typically challenging English-language concepts in an indigenous language? Well, The Pendoring Awards might serve as a great opportunity for you! The awards have released key dates for the 2020 year, and another blistering campaign to drive home the need for and celebration of indigenous languages in advertising. The deadline for entries on www.pendoring.co.za is Friday, September 25th.

The campaign, “English never loved us” was conceptualised by Pendoring 2019 Prestigious Umpetha winners – Sanele Ngubane, Thule Ngcese, Rosemary Mabasa and Carl Willoughby of TBWA Hunt Lascaris, “Only 8.4% of South Africans speak English at home. If you speak English as a second or third or even ninth language you’ve had moments in your life when English has run out without warning. One minute you’re speaking out through your nose, the next you’re suddenly out of English bundles and switching back to your mother tongue for protection. English will show you flames. That’s why we say: English never loved us.”

With a 20% increase in entries, the highest number of Zulu language entries since inception, and an endorsement from Unesco (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 2019, the 2020, 25th anniversary of the celebration of all indigenous languages could not be more important.

“Work is judged by people who speak the language of your entry, who get the nuances, and who don’t need concepts or lines to be explained, or explain to others,” says Pendoring General Manager, Eben Keun. “As we deal with Covid-19 and we have seen the importance of language and communication become critical and life-saving, it is a watershed year for advertising and languages, inclusivity and diversity.”

Pendoring is also unique in that it is the only advertising competition in SA with substantial cash prizes, not only for the overall winners but also for gold and silver winners in each category. This year, the Pendorings are hoping to see a growth in branded content entries (film, print communication and publication design) as well as book cover designs for books published in indigenous languages. With various surveys revealing that reading has soared during the COVID-19 related lockdown, this year presents a fresh opportunity to shine a spotlight on outstanding book cover designs.

