By now, your phone’s probably glued to your hand. Whether you’re frantically checking the latest updates on what the world’s doing to curb the spread of COVID-19 or keeping up with the numerous Zoom meetings you’re scheduled to attend, you’re realising how important your smartphone is during these times – both for work or recreation.

Some old and new apps have been released to make your life easier. Here our top five picks for surviving the lockdown:

Zoom

Zoom is a physical distancing champion’s dream. It allows you to communicate with a group of people while working remotely. You can chat, communicate via audio or use the audiovisual function. It’s great for meetings, conducting class lessons and having dance parties. Now you have no excuse for not calling your mom during quarantine! It’s available on both desktop and mobile.

Monday

Unless you’re an essential services provider, you’re at home – and probably working online. Keeping track of staff members and deliverables remotely can feel like trying to herd feral cats. However, Monday has you covered. “With the app, you’re able to work in a way that suits your needs while still keeping remote teams closely aligned and highly empowered,” says the company.

Tinder

We know, we know. Tinder has a bad reputation for facilitating unsavoury hook-ups and other questionable activities. But with millions of people on lockdown alone and frightened, the app’s now enabled members to swipe and connect with people from over the world. This can be a lifeline for the lonely and is a great way to meet individuals of both genders without leaving your home. Never has the world seemed as small as now, while we battle COVID-19 as a global family. And remember, Tinder is as safe as you make it: just specify what your intentions are, whether making virtual friends or finding a love partner, and ensure you block and remove anyone who oversteps your boundaries.

Headspace – a meditation and sleep app

At this time, tension and anxiety are at an all-time high. There’s a lot of information flowing into our brains, very little of it positive or reassuring. Taking the time to clear your mind and centre yourself can be life-saving. “Headspace is your guide to everyday mindfulness in just a few minutes a day. Choose from hundreds of guided meditations on everything from managing stress and anxiety to sleep, productivity, exercise and physical health — including short SOS meditations for when you’re on the go,” say the creators.

The Good News Network

Remember the days when the Internet was were you went to get away from reality? Neither do we. Everywhere you go, you’re assailed with the latest death statistics, medical emergencies and financial crises. This app is dedicated to disseminating good news instead, helping you avoid becoming overwhelmed by despair and reminding you that there’s still a lot of good in the world and plenty of hope. “When I was a boy and I’d see scary things on the news, my mother would say to me: ‘Look for the helpers. You’ll always find people who are helping,’” said Fred Rogers, American ordained minister and TV personality.

#StayConnectedStayInformedStayHome