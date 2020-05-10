Simphiwe Ngema and her mom reveal the key to building a strong mother-daughter bond - Destiny Connect

An unnamed philosopher once said, “A mother. When you’re a child she walks before you, to set an example. When you’re a teenager she walks behind you, to be there should you need her. When you’re an adult she walks beside you, so that as two friends you can enjoy life together”. And that is what this mother-daughter duo personifies. We caught up with actress, musician and Gold Series’ brand ambassador, Simphiwe Ngema & her mother, mama Ethel Ngema to chat about their journey to building a strong relationship.

Simphiwe, also affectionately known as Simz, describes her relationship with her mother as unbreakable. She says her mother is not only her best friend but also her biggest fan and pillar of strength. “As early as I can remember, my mother has always been open with my sisters and I. We were allowed to talk about anything and everything, she would encourage and compliment us every chance she got. She also never held back at giving advice,” says Simphiwe.

We asked them a few questions about their relationship

Q: What lesson from your mother has stuck with you?

Simphiwe: Unconditional love, my mother is a genuine person who has a lot of love to give. She also values forgiveness and that’s something I’ll always appreciate about her.

Q: What is the one thing you wish your mother had taught you from a young age about confidence?

S: Honestly, my mom has taught me everything about confidence. I think that’s one of the things she drilled in our heads. To always be confident even when you are going through the worst in your life. She would remind me that I am beautiful, capable and strong.

Q: Do you remember the first time you made your mother proud? Tell us about it?

S: There are so many moments, but one that stands out is when I did my first stage production, my family had never seen me act before and I could tell that my mom was surprised that I could perform like that.

Q: What are some of your favourite activities that you get up to with your mom?

S: We both love shopping, getting massages and facials and we work-out together.

Q: What is the best relationship advice you’ve received from your mother?

S: Never lose yourself in a relationship. Always remember who you are and always remember to do the things that make you happy.

Q: What is your mother getting for Mother’s Day this year?

S: Definitely some perfume, I think she will love Gold Series’ Beverly Hills perfume. It’s classy and elegant just like her.

Q: Is there anything you wish you did differently as a mom to Simz?

Mom: No, I’ve given her my best as a mother and a friend.

Q: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from Simphiwe?

Mom: To always find a reason to smile and be happy and to live my dreams.

Q: What lessons from you would you like your daughters to teach their children?

Mom: Love and put God first, work hard towards being independent, always be compassionate and empathise with other people, be kind, and always remember to be authentic.

Q: What has been the biggest challenge you faced with having a daughter who is in the limelight?

Mom: It’s really the false reports in the media, as her mother, these break my heart as well as the people who create social media accounts impersonating her.

Q: What would you say has been the key to your successful relationship with your daughter?

Mom: The key to our relationship is communication and trust. As a mother, I have always led by example in terms of speaking up about things in my heart, good or bad, no matter how difficult it may be, it always helps. Trust is also very important, from a young age, I allowed my children to make decisions for their lives and I supported those decisions.