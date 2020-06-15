South Africans encouraged to share their burdens with the campaign "Three Word Stories" During June and July, Metropolitan is encouraging South Africans to talk about their experiences linked to the pandemic through its new campaign ‘Three Word Stories’, providing easy-to-use steps that will help consumers navigate the “new normal”. - Destiny Connect

The old adage ‘a problem shared is a problem halved‘ has never been more powerful than now. According to a recent survey on Covid-19 and mental health conducted by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), 65% of the 1214 respondents admitted to feeling stressed as a result of South Africa’s lockdown, while more than half (55%) said that anxiety and panic were challenges they had personally experienced.

During June and July, Metropolitan is encouraging South Africans to talk about their experiences linked to the pandemic through its new campaign ‘Three Word Stories’, providing easy-to-use steps that will help consumers navigate the “new normal”.

Llewellyn Allen, Head of Marketing: Metropolitan, explains: “We are talking to those who feel that they are in some way responsible for others. Perhaps they’re a breadwinner, a key person within their community, a frontline worker, or a caregiver in their family.

“With so much responsibility on their shoulders, they may feel incapable of vocalising their own fears and anxieties. We wanted to remind our audience that their voices are powerful, and that by sharing these stories, they will encourage others to do the same.”

Each week, Metropolitan will use the airwaves as well as print and digital media to enable dialogue on a variety of issues, ranging from education to parenting in the time of Covid-19.

Well-known personalities such as Dr Musa Mthombeni and motivational speakers Malibonge Xaba, Hector Mathebe, Keabetswe Jan, Lehlohonolo Thoabala and Abongile Mangala will spearhead the campaign in partnership with radio personalities, who will take to the airwaves and facilitate the conversations.

Dr. Musa Mthombeni

These personalities will share the headline story for each week of the campaign, with listeners invited to weigh in on what the words mean to them and how they relate to their personal narratives.

‘Am I Okay?’ Is an example of a three word story used to spark a conversation with consumers. The motivator will then offer three concrete and practical steps to help consumers navigate their specific concerns, such as: ‘If you’re not okay, acknowledge that feeling; do things that make you happy and bring you joy; and lastly, be careful of the type of content you consume to keep a healthy state of mind.’

“This campaign aims to inspire mental strength so that we can all cope better with life in a Covid-19 world. South Africans are facing tremendous challenges, and understand that life will never be the same,” says Nontokozo Madonsela, Chief Marketing Officer: Momentum Metropolitan Group.

“Through facilitating new connections and conversations, we hope to empower people by creating a much-needed platform for them to share their lived experiences. Despite the challenges we face, we have the ability to look beyond the now through our innate resilience as a community. Together we can overcome our challenges, while offering a helping hand and a comforting, motivating voice,” she concludes.