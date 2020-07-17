 Remembering Zindzi Mandela - Destiny Connect
Sat, 18 Jul 2020
Remembering Zindzi Mandela

Zindzi Mandela was a friend, a sister, an activist and a mentor.  She was her mother’s daughter,  a firebrand who was not afraid to take on the apartheid regime when both Madiba and Winnie were either incarcerated or unable to speak for themselves.

Zenani Mandela, Zindzi Mandela, President Barack Obama, Naomie Harris, Idris Elba

Another fearless, shining light of the Mandela Family has left us.  We will miss her love, her dignity, her humanity and her care for all those around her.

Zindzi was, and always will be a special  friend and inspiration, especially having had her alongside from early on when the plans for the film began to formulate while Madiba was in prison, to being awarded the film rights to MANDELA: LONG WALK TO FREEDOM.  She was always accessible and generous with advice.  She, Winnie and Zenani were the first people I spoke to about the idea of Idris Elba playing Madiba, they loved the choice.

Singh flanked by Zenani Mandela and Zindzi Mandela

On the journey of the rollout of the film she was  alongside us attending the World Premiere in Johannesburg, The Whitehouse screening for President Obama, the premieres in New York, Los Angeles (co-hosted by our mutual friend, Quincy Jones), Cannes and the Royal Film Performance in London which took place on the night of Madiba passing.

Not only was she a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and wife, she was also a deep thinker, a diplomat and poet.  She had shared poems with me. In 1978 at 18, she  published the anthology, ‘Black As I Am’,  which was profound.  One of the poems in this collection,  ‘A Tree Was Chopped Down’ is especially appropriate in the wake of her passing:

                                                 

A tree was chopped down

and the fruit was scattered

 I cried

because I had lost a family

the trunk, my father

the branches, his support

so much

 the fruit, the wife and children

who meant so much to him

tasty

loving as they should be

all on the ground

some out of his reach

 in the ground

the roots, happiness

cut off from him.

South Africa has lost a young giant, who has left a huge void in our lives. Our love and prayers go to the entire Mandela family, Zenani, Zoleka, Zondwa, Bambatha, Zwelabo and Molapo.

Viva sis Zindzi !  Viva !

 

 

Anant Singh is the CEO and chairman of the Videovision Entertainment Group.
Anant Singh