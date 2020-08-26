Unleash the untold story inside of you - Destiny Connect

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside of you.”

– Dr. Maya Angelou

So, what’s your story? Body Image, mental health, Domestic violence survivor, Breast Cancer Survivor, Trauma, spirituality, Parenting, Global Issue – share with us using the hashtag #Herstory

Where and How to submit

Instagram and Twitter: Your social media platform using #Herstory and 1. tag a friend 2. Tag Avon @AvonSouthAfrica (Twitter) @avonsouthafrica (Instagram) Email: avonjustinebranding@avon.com WhatsApp: 082 600 6261 (1 minute long) Herstory Social Frame – Just by using this frame for your profile picture, you will be taking part in the commemoration of National Women’s month. Herstory Frame is downloadable from the Avon ON App and or Representative/Sales Leader Facebook Groups- Use this frame to your Facebook/WhatsApp profile picture to show your support! Your customers can get the Herstory Frame from @AvonSouthAfrica Facebook page!

Wathint Abafazi, Wathint Imbokoto! Together, we are much stronger. We can do so much to amplify story telling by reaching to millions of women through our #Herstory hashtag on social media. There’s no such thing as “too trivial” when so many women, young and old still need to hear and learn from you. YOU are an inspiration and your story can encourage and inspire other women to share their stories.

Passion for the pink pepper? This ingredient Represents the women energy and stamina to fight for their dreams.

Courage for the Iris? This ingredient is the emblem of fine fragrance and symbolising wisdom, courage and feminine confidence.

Personality for Patchouli? This ingredient encourages a woman who writes her own story.

When women share their stories of personal victory, they often find that telling their story is itself an act of self-empowerment. Others are left inspired and changed through reading real stories of overcoming struggles. Sharing stories of personal triumph has the potential to give hope, to inspire, and to help change lives. Your story can inspire others to also tell their own stories #Herstory

Become you own Beauty Boss and Join Avon now to earn an income: https://my.avon.co.za/become-a-representative