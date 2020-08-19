It's Best We Give The Period A Conversation It Deserves - Destiny Connect

Recently, Zomato in India announced period leave of 10 days annually for women employees. While the move faced some criticism, it was also welcomed by scores of women who think that it will help normalise the conversation around periods – one which often sees scores of women experience excruciating pain and cramps when they menstruate to the extent that they cannot fully be themselves in all other aspects of their lives, such as work and business.

Recently, the HolGoun Group decided to open up the period conversation even further with the launch of Best 4™Period Cramps Relief. Besides the standard product launch, they intentionally decided on conversation around periods and the often debilitating, period pain with the campaign, “Let’s Talk & Say Goodbye To Painful Menstrual Cycles With The Organic Best 4™ Period Cramps Relief”

Best 4™Period Cramps Relief was unveiled virtually at a media event hosted by award-winning performing artist, & presenter, Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo as well as a panel of bold & diverse women such as digital content creator Mihlali Ndamase, who had candid, Pink Table conversations about normalizing periods, breaking down barriers as well as empowering young girls & women.

“2015 may have been deemed the year of the period, but EVERY year should be a time to bring menstruation to the public eye. Not only is it important to shatter the period taboo, but it’s crucial to be able to talk about periods without feeling uncomfortable, judgmental, or shameful,” said Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr Sumayya Ebrahim.

“Period pain is a topic that is rarely addressed. It’s the ‘dark side’ of periods that is unfortunately surrounded by silence; making it important to peel back the lid to unearth topics that we need to talk about. Menstrual health education needs a big shakeup. The learning gaps are prevalent across our society and it affects how we think about and manage periods. A lack of understanding can impact one’s well-being. It means pain and discomfort can get passed off as just ‘part and parcel’ of having a period. It’s a sad truth that as a result of these education/awareness gaps, a large portion of women are out there right now getting awful periods and thinking it’s supposed to be this way,” said CEO of HolGoun Group, Co-founder of HolGoun Healthcare and Creative Director – Vanessa Gounden.

As a revolutionary first-to-market product, the brand is an organic neuromuscular anti-cramping product with a 100% natural innovative offering, in convenient to use sachets. It promises to do more than aid the pain that girls and women face every month but present a solution and add a confidence boost to ‘that time’ of the month. Best 4™ is best suitable for adults and children over 12 years and can be taken in sachet form twice a day before breakfast and before bedtime. Key benefits include cramp prevention, the fact that it is anti-inflammatory and analgesic, 100% natural ingredients, the relief of breast swelling and tenderness and its convenient pocket friendly packaging.

Best 4™Period Cramps Relief is taking this opportunity to debunk the negative perceptions of menstruation as well as normalize conversation around the menstruation and ultimately, empower young girls and women. The brand also aims at smashing the taboo while introducing a revolutionary, first to market, organic neuromuscular anti-cramping product to the market which will be a valuable contribution to this era where previously perceived “uncomfortable conversations” are now necessary conversations to have.