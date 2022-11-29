Editor's Note: Seeking New Stories - Destiny Connect

Fikile Cawe is one of our loyal readers and he sends me a letter after every issue. I replied to his latest letter and asked that he become my sounding board, but I think he should be called my co-editor.

This was his response: “Well done to you and the team on another excellent DESTINY issue. I think this is the best one yet since your relaunch. It ticked all the boxes for me and was well-balanced. Two takeaways for me: the cover feature and the Jacobs’ feature. Nigel and Christynn Jacobs’ story is one of resilience and forward-thinking: ‘We didn’t have the opportunity to work in family businesses, but we would like to give our child that choice’. In a world where you either go big or go home, they resorted to start small and grow big. The cover feature was a reminder that a decisive mind brews success and kudos to Marcus for the reforms he is implementing at Michelin. Thank you for featuring new, relatively unknown people. We need new stories.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. We search far and wide for new stories and people to feature. Please send us your suggestions.

Until next time.

Ingrid Jones and the editorial board.