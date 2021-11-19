Top Apps to Improve Productivity - Destiny Connect

Installing a few key apps on your phone can help you stay on top of your to-do list and improve your productivity.

Productivity is one of the biggest buzzwords at the moment. However, achieving it can be challenging. In the digital age, there are tons of different things vying for our attention at every turn. From very addictive social media platforms to viewing platforms such as Netflix and Showmax.

Being on your cell phone can indeed lead you down a time-wasting rabbit hole. Still, you can get some of your time back using the very same tool. Before you decide on which apps to install, figuring out what you want to achieve will streamline the process. Once you have your answer, you can find one that fits you perfectly.

We have scoured the web to bring you the most helpful apps to keep you accountable and on schedule with your tasks. Whether you want to keep on top of your work, family time or leisure, we have just the thing for you.

Keeping up with your to-do list can be challenging. With Click Up, you can stay on top of the work you need to do. Not only that, the app helps you share files, ideas, notes, and upload files and documents to access on your phone. Set goals, take notes, and prioritize your most important activities.

Todoist (Android, iOS, Web)

This old-school productivity app is perfect for those looking to keep up with their fast-paced life. Todoist allows you to set reminders, track due dates, and keep up with all your to-dos. The app started as a basic checklist and has evolved to give you a report at the end of the week. You can also include other people to contribute to your goals.

Loop – Habit Tracker (Android)

The adage notes that it takes 21 days to form a habit. However, it’s not that simple, researchers found that “On average, it takes more than 2 months before a new behaviour becomes automatic — 66 days to be exact.” Whether you want to work out more, change your working habits, or break bad habits, this app is perfect for tracking how you’re doing.