Unfolding Perfection: The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 - Destiny Connect

The Ultra-Light, Ultra-Flat, and Super Durable foldable phone is now available in South Africa.

Inheriting HUAWEI’s DNA of technological innovation, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 brings enhanced user experience, including a more immersive large-screen and more powerful innovative interactions. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is the first innovation in the foldable phone product segment and offers consumers the ultimate pleasant and user-friendly experience for foldable devices.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2’s falcon wing hinge technology and its folding aesthetic form not only represent HUAWEI’s values of exploring the unknown whilst pursuing excellence and innovation but also help users to reimagine future form factors of smartphones that bring global consumers a transcendent experience.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 incorporates a fusion of industry-first materials for phone protection

Thanks to its lightweight materials, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has an ultra-light and ultra-thin body that only weighs 255g with a thickness of 5.4mm, which is close to the weight of a typical smartphone on the market. The first 3D fiberglass design achieves a fusion of aesthetics colours and textures.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 also features an industry-first composite screen, which helps to absorb shock and acts as a buffer, thanks to HUAWEI’s strong steel. This shock barrier not only improves the phone’s resistance to impact, crushing or drops but also further improves the durability and reliability of the device from the inside out.

The graphene liquid cooling system

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 adopts innovative graphene heat dissipation technology with good thermal conductivity performance. The Vapor Chamber (VC) structure increases the heat dissipation efficiency and heat dissipation performance, keeping the device cool at all times.

Better control of your screen for a friendlier viewing experience

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 also integrates new dynamic themes for a smooth unfolding experience. The new smart multi-window enhances multitasking capability for a highly efficient interaction experience. The floating window wipe gesture brings a smooth and convenient control in multi-windows.

Using the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, giving the device a faster screen response speed and a smoother display. The 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming minimises screen flicker, which helps to reduce eye strain and allows for a more eye-friendly experience, especially under dim light.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 continues to meet the utmost craftsmanship standards of HUAWEI’s products, breaking through technical bottlenecks and theoretical limitations to integrate HUAWEI’s latest and most cutting-edge technology, which underpins its leadership position in innovation. The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 boasts both innovative technology and the ultimate user experience.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 brings a new immersive and interactive experience on a large screen, making it the ideal flagship foldable smartphone. The ultra-light, ultra-flat, and super durable foldable smartphone is now available in South Africa at selected retailers, or you can purchase the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 from the HUAWEI online store.