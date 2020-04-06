For entrepreneurs and managers, Zoom meetings and WhatsApp group meetings are now on the daily to-do list – which isn’t always easy, given the exorbitant data fees. Once again, the private sector has come to the rescue

The world over, data, wifi and fibre are keeping businesses operating and employees productive. However, the cost of doing business virtually hasn’t always been affordable. For everyone from consumers to small businesses, data prices have been problematic. FNB, however, has planned to become the service provider of choice. Voted as SA’s most innovative bank, it’s taken that further with its FNB Connect division, which will reduce data prices by up to 55% this month. In addition, FNB Connect will double customers’ data on their Lifestyle plans without any price increase.

FNB Connect will also be giving all its customers 1GB of free data during the national lockdown, with a validity period of 30 days. This lockdown data allocation is in addition to the Free Connect allocations which customers with qualifying transactional accounts receive monthly.

Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, says: “This will enable our customers to save on telco spend, which is a regular feature in household budgets. Access to affordable or free data goes a long way toward helping our customers navigate difficult times and is also aligned to our ethos of offering real help when it’s most needed.”

Shadrack Palmer, Product Head at FNB Connect, adds: “In our efforts to provide our customers with more value for their money, we’ve reduced our mobile data prices and doubled the data bundles on most of our Lifestyle plans, to give our customers more reason to connect anywhere and anytime. This is needed now more than ever, during SA’s 21-day national lockdown, with many strapped for cash. Since the launch of our Free Connect offering in July 2019, we’ve consistently tried to support our customers. As FNB Connect, we understand the pressures they’re facing financially and are committed to providing better value at every opportunity.”

The new price offering has made it possible for users to save 15-55%, as customers can now pay as little as R5 for 25MB to R939 for 20GB.

#StayConnectedStayInformedStayHome